Father beaten with pipe, doused in petrol and set alight

The 23-year-old remains in a critical condition in hospital and suffered life-threatening injuries after an armed gang broke into his Cork home in the early hours of yesterday morning.

He was beaten over the head in front of his partner, aged in her 20s, and a female teenager at around 4am, in the Dunard area of Mayfield on Cork's northside.

The gang broke into the man's house before carrying out the violent assault during which he was hit several times with the exhaust pipe.

The suspects fled the scene but returned a short time later and doused the victim in petrol before setting him on fire.

Emergency services were alerted and units from the Cork fire service attended the scene.

The young man was rushed to Cork University Hospital.

He suffered serious injuries to his head and upper body during the assault and is also being treated for second- degree burns.

A number of other people were also in the property at the time of the incident.

Gardaí are harvesting CCTV footage from the surrounding area as part of their inquiry.

A source told the Irish Independent gardaí were satisfied they know who was involved in the crime but no arrests have yet been made.

"This incident is related to a local dispute and detectives are happy they know who the suspects are.

"There was a serious level of violence involved and the young man has suffered life-changing injuries after being set on fire," the source said.

As part of the investigation gardaí also identified two vehicles believed to have been used by the gang before and after the break-in.

It's understood these cars have since been seized for a technical examination by officers. The man's car was also targeted in the incident and had its windows smashed while property in the house was also damaged.

Yesterday gardaí carried out a technical examination of the home in an effort to recover DNA and other forensic evidence.

The target of the attack has previous convictions for assault and making threats.

This includes a suspended jail term for the assault of a man when he was just a teenager at a Cork pub.

A Garda spokesman said: "Gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary that occurred at a house in Lotamore, Co Cork, shortly before 4am, January 20, 2020.

"Three men entered the house, armed with a metal object, and assaulted the occupant, a man in his 20s.

"He was taken to Cork University Hospital after suffering apparent burn injuries. His condition is believed to be serious.

"No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing."

Gardaí at Mayfield garda station are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 021 455 8510.

Irish Independent