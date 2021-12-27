Father and son who died in suspected murder-suicide were a lifelong ‘great team’ their joint funeral hears

The remains of the late Daniel and Damian Duffy are removed from St Eunan's Cathedral. Photo: NW Newspix

The Co Donegal father and son who died in a suspected murder suicide have been remembered as a lifelong “great team”, which makes what happened last week all the harder to understand.

Speaking at the joint funeral Mass for Daniel (88) and Damien Duffy (50) today, Fr Kevin Gillespie said: “They were always together, from Damien’s childhood right up to their untimely and unimagined end.

"Daniel and Damien did everything together. They were, lifelong, a great team and it makes what has happened all the harder to understand or to accept."

Fr Gillespie paid tribute to the Duffy family telling mourners at St Eunan’s Cathedral in Letterkenny they had put love before their search for justice.

The father and son were found dead at their home at Windy Hall last Thursday.

Gardaí are working on the theory that Damien smothered his father Daniel before killing himself in his car at the rear of the bungalow home they shared.

Fr Gillespie paid tribute to the remaining members of the Duffy family.

“It was a profound love with which you, the family, have approached the last few days,” he said.

He spoke about how their “deep Christian faith” allowed them to approach it “with equanimity, in a measured fashion, with deep respect and with courage and strength”.

He added: “It has transformed the moment into one which, away from unwanted attention, has been lived with the light of love winning out over the instinct for justice."

The coffins of both men were positioned side by side at the top of the cathedral with pictures of each resting beside bouquets of simple white lilies.

The remains of both men had reposed overnight at the cathedral before today's funeral mass.

Among the mourners were Ann Marie Giles and Jacqueline McCready, daughters of Daniel Duffy and sisters to Damien.

The men were predeceased by wife and mother Christine, daughter and sister Caroline Callaghan and brother Alan Graham.

Fr Gillespie paid tribute to both men who had worked for the ESB.

A guard of honour comprising of their former work colleagues formed outside the cathedral.

Fr Gillespie spoke of the welcome Dan Duffy always afforded visitors recalling him as a great storyteller and man of great intelligence.

He said both men were so close in all they did which made what happened all the more difficult to "understand or accept”.

“Dan Duffy was so much loved as a father, as a friend and as a neighbour. He loved people and he loved company,” he said.

"Time and again, it was said if you called to Duffys for a brief visit, you always stayed longer than intended. Even if you refused the tea, it was placed before you anyway. You would enjoy his storytelling with that great wit.

“His tremendous wit and neighbourliness drew people to him. His great intelligence and his great practical and electrical know-how meant that he was the first port of call for repairs and conundrums of any kind.

"It was a quality shared by Damien and Dan took great pride in Damien’s ability. They were always together, from Damien’s childhood right up to their untimely and unimagined end.

He added that Daniel simply loved Christmas and what he loved about it was having his own family around in huge numbers for Christmas dinner.

“His heart was open, full of joy, with tremendous generosity. He was a man who loved to be able to give and provide for his family."

From the age of 15 until he reached 65, he worked in the ESB and was instrumental with introducing rural electrification, including helped to bring electricity to Arranmore island.

He said Damien was also blessed with great intelligence and had recently been conferred with an honours degree in computer science.

The funeral cortege made its way to the village of Ramelton from where Mr Duffy Snr and his wife Christine, who passed away in 2009, were originally from. There they were all buried in the family plot at St Mary's Cemetery.



