Father and son arrested as €200,000 seized

A father and son from west Dublin are in garda custody after being arrested with €200,000.

The two men, aged 47 and 24, from the Rowlagh area of Clondalkin are believed to be linked to one of Dublin's most notorious drugs gangs.

Gardaí carried out a number of follow-up searches after the massive cash bust on the M4 in west Dublin yesterday.

"You have to remember that a substantial cash seizure like this is much more damaging than the seizure of drugs to the gang," a source said.

"It would have taken a lot of time and effort for the organised crime gang to get the €200,000 and now it is gone."

The mob who are suspected of controlling the cash have links to the Kinahan cartel and have become one of the biggest drugs trafficking gangs in the capital over the last five years.

Yesterday's seizure is one of the biggest against them since gardaí seized a huge haul of cocaine and encrypted phones in a major bust last March.

The leader of the mob is a vicious crack cocaine dealer. He was previously arrested in relation to the murder of Dean Johnson (21), an innocent victim of the Clondalkin feud who was gunned down in 2013.

Since Mr Johnson's murder, gardaí believe this thug has "risen up the crime ladder" and become a senior member of the Clondalkin-based crime gang.

The drug trafficker and his gang were involved in a bitter local feud with James 'Nellie' Walsh and his associates, which claimed four lives before tensions eased at the start of last year, with the mob who were the targets of yesterday's operation coming out on top.

In September 2017, two 'blood brothers', Darragh Nugent (36) and John Gibson (27), were shot dead just a week apart in killings linked to the feud.

They were aligned to 'Nellie' Walsh, but Gibson was not considered a major player.

