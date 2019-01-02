A father and his 16-year-old son have been arrested in relation to the attempted murder of two workers at a takeaway just minutes into the new year.

Father and son (16) quizzed by gardaí after two workers are shot in takeaway

A 28-year-old man was shot in the stomach and a 38-year-old man was shot in the chest during the country's first gun attack of 2019.

The two employees of Mizzoni's Pizza, at the Edenmore Shopping Centre in north Dublin, were still being treated at Beaumont Hospital last night for "extremely serious injuries".

Gardaí believe the gunman entered the takeaway and fired at least two shots from a handgun at the victims before fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

A man was arrested within an hour of the attack, which is officially being classified as a double attempted murder case.

The victims, who are understood to be Romanian nationals, were named locally last night as Ionut Dateu (38), known locally as 'Johnny', and Vasile Bitica (28).

Both men are said to be "well respected" in the locality.

It is understood that the duo bravely confronted the gunman who fired the shots in a panic.

Robbery is not believed to be the primary motive for the gun attack even though gardaí disclosed that the gunman demanded cash in the shocking incident.

The case is being investigated by Coolock gardaí, who have obtained excellent quality CCTV of the build-up to and the aftermath of the double murder attempt.

It can be revealed that the gunman was seen leaving a house in Edenmore and cycling the short distance to the takeaway.

When he arrived at Mizzoni's, he stood at the front door of the takeaway and fired at least two shots from his handgun at Mr Dateu and Mr Bitica.

He then got back on his bike and cycled back to a house in Edenmore.

Gardaí believe the gunman was then seen concealing the firearm in the garden of a property before he cycled away again.

A man, who is well known to officers, was arrested a short time later when armed gardaí flooded the area.

Then at around 4am yesterday, the chief suspect's 16-year-old son was arrested in a house in Edenmore, but last night it was unclear what involvement the boy was suspected of having in the brutal crime.

He was expected to be released without charge last night.

Questioned

The father and son were being questioned at Coolock and Raheny garda stations last night under the provisions of firearms legislation.

Sources said gardaí were following a "definite line of enquiry" in relation to the investigation.

Meanwhile, in a separate investigation, Blanchardstown gardaí have identified a north Dublin man who presented at Connolly Hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower leg at 7am yesterday.

The man is alleged to have told medical staff: "I've been shot."

He then left the hospital before he was treated.

The 37-year-old from the Blakestown area of the capital arrived at the hospital with his older brother.

Gardaí are still working to try to piece together the chain of events which led to the man's arrival at the hospital and they have made contact with him.

