Father (60s) died of heart attack at home three weeks after suffering fall on Spanish holiday, inquest hears

A man died suddenly at his Dublin home last year as a result of undetected complications from a fall he had suffered three weeks earlier while on holiday in Spain, an inquest has heard.

Noel Murtagh (62), a married father of one, had a fatal cardiac arrest after collapsing at his home at Cairnfort, Enniskerry Road, Stepaside, Co Dublin on January 20, 2021.

A post-mortem examination found he died as a result of the pooling of blood in his chest cavity and a collapsed right lung which was due to multiple rib fractures arising from the fall.

A sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court heard claims by the deceased’s wife, Bernadette Murtagh, that she had requested a referral for a chest X-ray from his GP on the day before he died but was told one was not necessary.

Ms Murtagh said she was concerned about her husband’s condition from suspected back pain which had not improved, while she had also noticed what she felt was an abnormality in his chest wall.

She explained that her husband had suffered a fall on wet steps on the final day of a holiday in Lanzarote on New Year’s Eve in 2020 before flying back to Ireland the following day.

However, he only attended his GP on January 12, 2021 when he complained of pain in his lower back.

The family doctor, Michael O’Brien from the HSE Primary Care Centre at Leopardstown Shopping Centre, Ballyogan Road, Sandyford, said he had examined the patient and found no obvious tenderness on his body.

Dr O’Brien said he believed Mr Murtagh had some musculoskeletal pain in his back from the fall which he expected would clear up after several weeks.

The doctor said he had not prescribed any medication for Mr Murtagh as he understood he was already taking something for the pain.

Dr O’Brien said Mr Murtagh had been “very vague” about the fall and had not described it “as a dramatic event”.

The GP said he was “shocked” to subsequently learn of the patient’s death from such significant injuries and believed they must have happened gradually.

“People could not function with that severity of injuries,” he observed.

Asked by the coroner, Cróna Gallagher, if he had suspected the patient might have sustained any injury to his ribs, Dr O’Brien replied: “Absolutely not.”

He said it would be “unbelievable” if Mr Murtagh had already experienced the pooling of blood to his chest and a collapsed lung at the time of the visit to his surgery.

The GP said Mr Murtagh had been able to bend down and touch his toes, while observing that people with broken ribs could pinpoint exactly where they were feeling pain.

He also noted that the deceased had never complained about suffering breathlessness.

Although he acknowledged that Mr Murtagh had complained of feeling pain when he coughed, Dr O’Brien said he concluded it was probably associated with the pain in his back.

Cross-examined by counsel for Ms Murtagh, Declan Wade BL, Dr O’Brien stressed that the patient had complained of “mild back pain, not mild rib pain”.

He also said there was no evidence of any bruising, which he would have expected to still see if he had suffered a dramatic fall.

Dr O’Brien told the coroner that Ms Murtagh had contacted his surgery on January 19, 2021 enquiring about an X-ray for her husband.

However, he did not believe an X-ray was warranted as the previous examination had not provided any evidence to suggest he had suffered a fracture to his back and Mr Murtagh had not experienced any changes in his symptoms.

The inquest heard that Ms Murtagh had specifically asked for a chest X-ray when she contacted the surgery.

The coroner acknowledged there was a conflict of evidence between the two witnesses about what type of X-ray was sought which she could not resolve.

In a closing submission, Mr Wade called for a verdict of death by misadventure as he claimed the fall suffered by Mr Murtagh “did not need to be fatal”.

Mr Wade said he was not seeking to blame anyone but the subsequent failure to detect injuries suffered by the patient had resulted in his death.

However, a solicitor for Dr O’Brien, Kate McMahon, said there was no medical evidence to support claims that Mr Murtagh had suffered the catastrophic events which led to his death at the time he had visited her client’s surgery, or when Ms Murtagh had sought an X-ray on the day before his death.

Based on the complexity of the evidence, Dr Gallagher said a “simple one-line verdict would not do the case justice”.

Returning a narrative verdict, the coroner said it was not clear when Mr Murtagh suffered the pooling of blood in his chest and a collapsed lung, and it was impossible to say if they were evolving at the time of the GP visit.

Dr Gallagher said she could not conclude that there was any specific act or omission that had resulted in the patient’s death.

The coroner offered her sympathy to Ms Murtagh and her family on what she said was a “sudden and very tragic” death that came as a complete shock.