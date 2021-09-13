Fashion comes to the fairways as Caroline Harrington drives look of Ryder Cup outfits

The Ryder Cup is famous for its transatlantic rivalries and 18th-hole surprise finishes, but one aspect of the golfing head-to-head that often lands in the rough is the fashion

There have been some bizarre choices over the decades. Who can forget Brookline, Massachusetts, in 1999 when the US went down a ‘heritage’ rabbit hole. They took to the putting greens with plus fours tucked into their socks, and Gatsby-esque caps.

Their maroon shirts decorated with picture frames and photos of previous teams looked like curtains you’d find in the clubhouse.

However, for all the ribbing they got for their apparel, it didn’t put the US players off their game and they won on home turf.

The Europeans too have received their fair share of slagging over the years for dubious choices, from mustard suede jackets or the salmon sweaters in 1995. However, the much derided orange jumpers they sported at Medinah in 2012 ultimately proved lucky.

Next week, the style quotient moves to Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. The home side will be dressed by Ralph Lauren, so expect to see lots of patriotic red, white and blue colourways on the fairways.

The European players and their partners will be wearing outfits made in Italy by the luxury brand Loro Piana, with a major slice of creative input from team captain Padraig Harrington and his wife Caroline.

The husband-and-wife team aren’t newbies when it comes to golf fashion. Indeed, they have plenty of experience between them designing a range of clothing for Dunnes Stores.

The players’ formal suits next week will be a very recognisable royal blue, like the colour of the European Union flag.

Meanwhile, for the European wives and partners, the task was to have pieces to “make the clothes as flattering and elegant for everybody”.

“You are dressing effectively from ages 21 to 51, from girls who are 6ft tall to me who is 5ft 4in, so there’s all shapes and sizes,” said Caroline.

“The opening ceremony outfit is an old knit cashmere dress which is reversible, so you can wear it with a V neck or turn it around and have it as a round neck with the V at the back. The coat is reversible too so you can wear it with the gold or the cream out depending on what you like and what suits you,” added Caroline, who also chose over a dozen pieces to wear on the course in navy, royal blue, grey and white, including three jackets, trousers, a skirt, hoodies, gilet, cardigan, scarf and footwear.

The concept of the golf wives and girlfriends dressing alike at the Ryder Cup has come in for Stepford Wives negative comment.

However, Caroline said: “In previous years, we’ve got criticised from both sides and if we selected an outfit of our choice, the press criticised us for looking higgledy-piggledy because the Americans all wore matching outfits.

“Some people said ‘oh, the Europeans are showing their own individuality’, but then others said we looked like a mish-mash in different colours and styles, so you couldn’t really win from that point of view.”

She said because European fans were not allowed to travel, the players’ wives and partners needed to be recognised. “We need to make our presence felt.”