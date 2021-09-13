| 7.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Fashion comes to the fairways as Caroline Harrington drives look of Ryder Cup outfits

Caroline Harrington Expand
US's Justin Leonard and teammate Tiger Woods, left, celebrate at the 1999 Ryder Cup in Brookline, Massachusetts. Expand

Close

Caroline Harrington

Caroline Harrington

US's Justin Leonard and teammate Tiger Woods, left, celebrate at the 1999 Ryder Cup in Brookline, Massachusetts.

US's Justin Leonard and teammate Tiger Woods, left, celebrate at the 1999 Ryder Cup in Brookline, Massachusetts.

/

Caroline Harrington

Bairbre Power Twitter Email

The Ryder Cup is famous for its transatlantic rivalries and 18th-hole surprise finishes, but one aspect of the golfing head-to-head that often lands in the rough is the fashion

There have been some bizarre choices over the decades. Who can forget Brookline, Massachusetts, in 1999 when the US went down a ‘heritage’ rabbit hole. They took to the putting greens with plus fours tucked into their socks, and Gatsby-esque caps.

Their maroon shirts decorated with picture frames and photos of previous teams looked like curtains you’d find in the clubhouse.

Most Watched

Privacy