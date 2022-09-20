Farmland would not count towards the proposed Sinn Féin ‘wealth tax’ on assets, party leader Mary Lou McDonald told the independent.ie.

In an exclusive interview ahead of the National Ploughing Championships, she said the wealth tax would not capture business or working farmland. She also criticised the fact that Tanaiste Leo Varadkar will become Taoiseach later this year, insisting that a ‘change of government’ is needed.

“The evidence is that they’re limbering up now to hand the baton from Micheál to Leo on December 15, which I think is wrong,” she said.

“I passionately believe that we don’t need simply a change of Taoiseach, we need a change of government.

“And I think that change in the office of the Taoiseach should only happen with the say so of the

electorate.

“I think it’s wrong to kind of have it as almost a personal fiefdom that’s passed between one hand to the other.”

Read More

The Sinn Fein leader will this week attend the ploughing in Ratheniska, Co Laois along with Northern Ireland’s First Minister designate Michelle O’Neill, as the party makes a concerted pitch for the farming vote. She also confirmed her party’s support for existing farmer inheritance tax reliefs.

She insisted the party’s taxation policies would benefit lower and middle earners, which she said includes the vast majority of farmers

It comes after the Government-appointed Commission on Taxation and Welfare recommended the level of relief from for agricultural and business should be reduced.

Ms McDonald pointed out that her mother hails from a dairy farm in Tipperary, as she said her party’s proposed wealth tax excludes businesses and working farmland.

She insisted the party’s taxation policies would benefit lower and middle earners, which she said includes the vast majority of farmers.

“In order to fund public services during this time we will ask high-earners to pay a 3pc solidarity surcharge only on individual earnings over €140,000. I believe most farmers will consider that fair.”

The idea, she said, that Sinn Féin regards taxation as an instrument of vengeance is not the case.

“What we want is a progressive, equal and fair system of taxation so that we can pay for things like our schools, like school transport, like our hospitals and rural services.

“Our proposal for this budgetary cycle we want to see a reduction and a reform of the USC to ensure that in terms of personal taxation every taxpayer ... actually gets some relief this year. We think that’s important.”

Ms McDonald claimed that almost all farmers will be much better off under a Sinn Féin government.

She said the farming vote has always been important to Sinn Féin with the party taking the Department of Agriculture in the northern executive twice.

“Sinn Féin wants to deliver for our family farmers, and those rural communities that depend on them.”