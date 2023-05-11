Farmers are set to avoid new tax as authorities de-zone land

​

Local councils will be instructed to allow farmland to be de-zoned so farmers will be exempt from paying a new land tax.

The move comes after calls from the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) to remove farmland from the residential zoned land tax, which kicks in next year.

The 3pc tax aims to release land zoned for housing but lying idle to reduce hoarding and stimulate housing supply.

Residential zoned land has a much higher value than that used for agricultural, and farmers raised the alarm about having to pay tens of thousands of euro in the new tax.

For land use to be switched from residential to agricultural, farmers must apply to local councils to get it de-zoned, and they have until next month to do this.

However, some have said their applications have been rejected.

The Department of Housing will instruct councils in the coming weeks to enable rezoning.

This will apply only to farmland that is zoned residential and is serviced, which means it can be connected to a water and electricity supply.

“Farmers who have absolutely no plans to use the land for housing can apply to get it re-zoned, and there have been some instances where they are rezoned. That is a decision for a local authority,” a government source said.

“Where they are looking to the local authority for it to be de-zoned, we are looking at telling local authorities, without infringing on their independence, to facilitate that.”

Ultimately, the decision to de-zone will be up to local councils.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil this week that up to 200 landowners who had sought de-zoning had applications rejected by An Bórd Pleanála.

He said the Government was working on allowing farmland to be exempt from the tax where the owner had tried to get it de-zoned.

Mr Varadkar said he spoke last week about the issue with the ministers for housing, finance and public expenditure.

“We do accept that anomalies have arisen in cases where somebody has sought a de-zoning, or where it is [land that could be used for residential purposes], and we do want to fix it,” he said.

“It may require a change in primary legislation to do so. We should have an answer in the next couple of weeks.”

Government sources have suggested the change would not need any changes in primary legislation, and will instead be communicated by the Department of Housing to the local authorities.

“I sought clarity from the Taoiseach in the Dáil, and I want that clarity made one way or another so that farmers are not liable for this tax,” said Galway East Independent TD Seán Canney.

He referenced an article, featured in the Sunday Independent, about a farmer who is facing a €120,000 tax bill on land in north Dublin used for growing vegetables.

“This is causing a great deal of stress to many farmers I know,” Mr Canney said. “No matter where the land is, if it has been farmed for generations, you want to keep it for farming.”