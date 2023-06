Farmer who killed aunt is ‘a social pariah’ since verdict, say locals

Michael Scott was found not guilty of murder but guilty of the manslaughter of his 76-year-old aunt Chrissie Treacy at her home in Co Galway in 2018; (inset) Ms Treacy's funeral in Portumna.

Eavan Murray Today at 03:30