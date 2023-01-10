| 13.3°C Dublin

Farmer who avoided jail for growing cannabis plants says he has ‘helped hundreds of people’

Grower who gave ‘black oil’ to seriously ill customers at cost price and for free calls for change to law

Patrick O'Connell

A SHEEP farmer who grew cannabis plants to make ‘black oil’ — sold at cost to the seriously ill — has been forced to quit after receiving a suspended jail sentence for his crime.

Speaking at his farm in rural south Wexford this week, James Sinnott warned that laws in Ireland banning the ethical production of cannabis oils are driving desperately ill patients into the arms of unscrupulous criminals.

