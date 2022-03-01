Farmer slapped vet inspector and pulled her hair during attack

A FARMER who assaulted a veterinary inspector by pulling her hair, slapping her face and throwing her to the ground was warned he could face a prison sentence so as to learn a valuable lesson.

Andrew Scannell (62) was granted bail by Cork Circuit Criminal Court in order to allow him to raise compensation for the victim over the next three months. He entered a guilty plea last week.

Scannell of Lackaneen, Lissacreasig, Macroom, Co Cork, had been remanded in custody for a week after Judge Helen Boyle expressed concern at the nature of the assault suffered by Maria Wall.

Judge Boyle said Scannell might need to learn a lesson as to the consequences of “attacking people going about their job”.

Garda Raymond Griffin said veterinary inspector Ms Wall had gone to Scannell’s farm in July 2020.

Ms Wall found the farmer’s cattle-crush was broken and needed to be repaired.

Gda Griffin said Ms Wall returned on October 2, 2020, to see if the work had been carried out as directed.

“Inspector Wall knocked on the door of the house. She then proceeded to the cattle-crush and found that it was still broken.

"Mr Scannell arrived at the scene and Ms Wall engaged in some small talk with him. She then informed him she was there to inspect the cattle-crush.

"He lunged at her. He caught her by the hair and threw her on the ground and slapped her across the face a number of times shouting: ‘Get out’ and shouting that she was out to get him.

“The whole assault lasted approximately half a minute. Mr Scannell then said: ‘Get off the farm and don’t come back. You have no right to be here’. She returned to her car. She was shaken and frightened.

"At 12 noon that day she made a statement of complaint at Macroom garda station,” Gda Griffin said.

Ms Wall was found to have bruising to the right side of her face, her back and her hip.

She experienced headaches in the aftermath of the incident and underwent counselling following the unprovoked assault.

Gda Griffin added Ms Wall has recovered fully from her physical injuries.

He said Scannell is without a vehicle and often walked the 8km into Macroom and back home again.

Defence counsel Sinead Behan BL told the court her client lived on his own and felt he was left behind by advances in technology.

She said Scannell had found himself further isolated arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms Behan added that her client suffers from both anxiety and depression.

The matter was adjourned to May 20 to afford Scannell time to raise €1,000 in compensation which will be given to the injured party or a charity of her choice.

Scannell, who is on a farmers assistance payment, is of limited means.

Judge Boyle said that it was important that Scannell experience some “tangible feeling of remorse” for his actions.

A psychiatric report will be prepared to assist with sentencing and Scannell was told to cooperate with this.

Judge Boyle said that she was concerned that an undiagnosed medical illness could be a factor in the case.