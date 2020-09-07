Farmer on brink of new EU role if McGuinness fills commissioner position

Mairead McGuinness is red-hot favourite to fill the post vacated by Phil Hogan as interviews will be held in Brussels today by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Louth farmer and Fine Gael councillor Colm Markey could find himself propelled into a new career on the Continent if MEP Ms McGuinness is picked for the job.

Ms Von der Leyen will also run the rule over Andrew McDowell, who has plentiful experience as a former Fine Gael chief strategist and vice-president of the European Investment Bank.

However, Ms McGuinness remains favourite amid reports that Ms Von der Leyen made it quite clear to Irish officials that she expected her to be nominated.

If, as expected, she succeeds Máire Geoghegan-Quinn to become Ireland's second only female commissioner, it will also catapult an obscure councillor into Brussels.

Mr Markey will walk into an MEP job in Brussels as her replacement, as he is the ranking substitute named in her original election papers.

The Ardee farmer would then be in receipt of an annual salary of €107,194 plus a monthly allowance of €4,563 in 'general expenditure' for representation at home (€54,756 annually).

He would also receive full travel expenses, generous mileage and a flat-rate €323 a day in subsistence for European Parliament sittings, once he signs in.

Mr Markey runs the family farm in Togher, Co Louth. He was first elected to Louth County Council in 2009. He is a former national president of Macra na Feirme.

"I am first on the list, and I would certainly be prepared to pick up the responsibility in place to Mairead, but I don't want to be premature about it," he told the Irish Independent.

"I won't comment further on it, if you don't mind, because nothing is decided or guaranteed."

In a tweet on Friday, Mr Markey said he was "delighted" that Ms McGuinness was one of the two nominees put forward by Government, adding: "I've always believed she would make an exceptional commissioner."

Meanwhile, sitting MEP Frances Fitzgerald is refusing to dignify complaints by some Fine Gael backbenchers that she has now been "let down twice" by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. Ms Fitzgerald, who was forced out of office as Tánaiste and Justice Minister under Fianna Fáil in the last Government, is staying uninvolved in the debate.

When she was ousted, Mr Varadkar predicted she would be vindicated and also vowed that it would not be long before she was restored to high office.

One backbencher claimed there was also disappointment among colleagues that a promise to restore her to high office had not been met. It would have been a popular move within the party, he said.

Another said Ms Fitzgerald had been left disappointed, but added: "That's politics. And politics is tough."

Former Justice Minister Ms Fitzgerald confined herself to a statement congratulating the others whose names have gone forward.

"This is a critical and important time for Ireland and the EU given the imminent challenges of Brexit and Covid-19," Ms Fitzgerald said.

