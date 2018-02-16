Bestselling author Emma Hannigan has revealed that doctors have told her she hasn't long to live.

Bestselling author Emma Hannigan has revealed that doctors have told her she hasn't long to live.

'Farewell and thank you, I am taking a bow' - author Emma Hannigan reveals her medical team has 'exhausted all avenues'

The inspirational mum-of-two teenagers had, “the conversation I never wanted to have with my medical team” several days ago.

The Wicklow native took to her official Facebook page amd her blog on Friday posting, “All good things must come to an end. The time that I knew was borrowed must be given back soon, so it seems. “The conversation I never wanted to have has been said. My medical team have thrown everything but the kitchen sink at this fight but all avenues have now been exhausted.”

Author Emma Hannigan

The 45-year-old explained that the love of her family, friends and fans have sustained her throughout her lengthy 11 year battle. In 2005, she discovered that she was carrying the Brca 1 cancer gene. This meant she had an 85pc chance of developing breast cancer and a 50pc chance of developing ovarian cancer.

To reduce her risk to 5pc, the brave Mum opted for preventative surgery. In 2006 Emma had a double mastectomy and had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed. However, in 2007, in spite of the surgery, she was diagnosed with cancer for the first time and a 11 year battle ensued.

Emma Hannigan's book

Her heartfelt blog continued: To say that I am heartbroken doesn’t begin to cover it. But I feel I’d like to say something, after all that’s what I've done over the years - say stuff, write stuff and tell you what’s going down.” The much loved author said she did not want to leave fans of her writing “out in in the cold” as to what was happening with her health after a two week gap from social media.

“So I feel it wouldn’t be fair to leave you out in the cold right now. I’ve gained such strength from all of you. We’ve shared tips and hints and stories over the years. For all of it – thank you.

“Thank you for taking my hand when I needed it most and for posting all sorts from doggy snaps to moggy pics and the rest. We’ve made a great team.”

Emma, a bestselling author, blogger and TV personality, spoke openly about her love for her children, son Sacha, daughter Kim, husband Cian, parents, family, friends and fans adding that her love for them has been integral to her life. “Faced with very little time can I tell you what screams out at me? Love.

Author Emma Hannigan

"Nothing else has much meaning anymore. Just the love I feel for the people I hold dear. My two babies, (ok they both tower over me, but I’m still allowed call them my babies) my husband, my parents, my family, my friends and readers. “Yes you guys (fans) are up there on the short list. You’ve been an integral part of my existence and have championed me and held me in your virtual arms.

“The love in my heart is all that matters now. I am broken-hearted at having to say goodbye so if it’s alright we’ll say farewell instead…” Emma's novels include Designer Genes, Miss Conceived, The Pink Ladies Club, Keeping Mum, Perfect Wives, Driving Home for Christmas, The Summer Guest, The Heart of Winter, The Secrets We Share and memoir, Talk to the Headscarf. Despite her devastating news, the author was able to muster up words of guidance, for reading fans. “Mind each other. Be kind to each other and hold those you love close by. Life is so very precious. We never know the day or hour that it will be whipped away. So fill your days with as much happiness as you can muster.”

“Stay away from drains, we all know them, they’re the people pull the good out of everything. The ones who suck the beauty from things and change colour to black and white. Leave them to fester – I think they’re secretly enjoying being grim. “Instead, gravitate towards the light and laughter. Like a moth to a flame, remembering not to get your pretty wings burnt. You’ll like it better there, I promise. “Farewell and thank you, I am taking a bow. Until we meet again may all that is good and decent be yours. Love and light.”

She went on to say to readers to enjoy her latest book, Letters to my Daughters’. “I have a new book out. I’m immensely proud of it and it’s titled ‘Letters to my Daughters.’ Usually I’d spend a next few weeks chatting about it and inevitably daring to wonder if you like it. Because this is the time when all authors want to hide in the back of the wardrobe in case nobody likes their new baby! “I won’t need to hide unfortunately, but I sincerely hope you enjoy it.

These characters were as real to me as all the others. They grew on me and some annoyed me at times, but as always, they were mine. “Enjoy them, curl up with some chocolate or some comfort food and a cup or a glass of what ever tickles your fancy.” As news of her health battle spread on social media hundreds of fans rushed to thank her for her books.

One fan posted: "Beautiful sad Post Emma, your strength has been an inspiration to so many which we can only thank you with grateful hearts. You are only going ahead of us...... Love to you and your family." Another added: "Beautiful sad Post Emma, your strength has been an inspiration to so many which we can only thank you with grateful hearts. You are only going ahead of us...... Love to you and your family."

