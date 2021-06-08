| 14.6°C Dublin

‘Farce and a whitewash’: DUP members who quit dismiss internal probe as another backs bullying claims

Deputy leader Paula Bradley said she saw no bullying at meeting but another member who has also resigned backs the allegations

DUP deputy leader Paula Bradley. Credit: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye Expand

Suzanne Breen

Two DUP councillors and a former Westminster candidate who resigned from the party amidst claims of a purge have branded an internal investigation into allegations of bullying and sexism “a farce”.

Newry, Mourne and Down councillors Glyn Hanna and Kathryn Owen, along with ex-South Down Westminster candidate Diane Forsythe, said they had little faith in the probe launched by DUP deputy leader Paula Bradley in the wake of their allegations.

Councillor Hanna and Ms Forsythe vigorously challenged Ms Bradley’s assertion that she saw no bullying at the Executive meeting to ratify Edwin Poots as leader 12 days ago.

