Far-right activists planning anti-refugee protest in Portrush told ‘you are not welcome’

Politicians condemn proposed Portrush demo linked to racist thug jailed for attack on cabbie

A protest against the accommodation of asylum seekers in local hotels is planned in Portrush

Liam Tunney

Far-right activists trying to whip up tensions are not wanted on the north coast, an SDLP council candidate has said.