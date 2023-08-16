Fans try their luck with ‘mystery’ Gaelic hurling and football kits – and hope they don’t get Dublin or Tyrone

Schoolteacher Stephen Henry set up the business, after he gave one to a friend as a birthday gift. He says Dublin and Tyrone are his least popular kits

Stephen Henry (35) only started Gaelic Mystery Kits in 2023 and already has received multiple orders from across various continents.

Stephen Henry shows off some of the jerseys

A primary school teacher has started a successful global business by creating ‘mystery GAA club boxes’ that can be personally curated.

Stephen Henry includes jerseys from Gaelic football and hurling clubs across the world, but noted that his two least popular offerings are Tyrone and Dublin kits.

Originally from Derry, now living in Armagh and teaching in Antrim, the 35-year-old joked that his Ulster neighbours, the Red Hands, “must have offended somebody, because I can’t get their stock shifted”.

People can enter into the notes section of the Gaelic Mystery Kits website preferences regarding what they want to receive.

“I’m from Derry and not wanting Tyrone is so universal. People from all around the country are constantly writing that they don’t want them or Dublin.”

The Ballymaguigan native was inspired to begin his side hustle after buying a mystery soccer kit for a friend’s birthday.

“In January of this year, we decided to take the plunge and launch the website, and it properly started at the beginning of February.”

Another motivation was attending Dromantine Summer Camp each year near Newry as a child. It involves children from across Northern Ireland participating in a week of sports activities.

“At the end of the week, all the lads wanted to do was swap jerseys with fellas from different clubs. Everyone likes getting a jersey from a club they don’t know much about,” Henry said.

He noted that teams from abroad are especially loving the exposure they get when featured.

He has seen his business take off with the help of social media, and every week, he posts a video of the ‘Thursday jersey’.

He added: “I would get a jersey, find out some facts about that club and their sponsor, and the smaller clubs in Europe and the USA love the promotion.

“There’s one team for example, the Croatian Celts, we featured them recently and they were delighted.”

The packages are even causing a stir among inter-county players, with Pádraig O’Hora of Mayo recently receiving a Providence Hurling GAA top from the Rhode Island club.

The venture is still a family affair, and Henry’s wife Jessica, who is also a teacher, helps him to pack orders every night once their two daughters go to bed.

Gaelic Mystery Kits is a small, independent business and has no affiliation with the official GAA.

