Fans rally around Charlie Bird’s ‘bucket list’ wish to meet Bruce Springsteen

Charlie Bird and Brent Pope at the 5km Hand of Friendship Walk in Avondale Forest Park, Co Wicklow. Photo: Fergal Phillips — © Fergal Phillips

Charlie Bird has opened up about his “bucket list” wish to meet Bruce Springsteen.

The veteran broadcaster continues to share his journey with motor neurone disease with supporters online, even as his condition deteriorates.

"I still have one thing on my bucket list I would love to meet Bruce Sringsteen when he is here,” he tweeted.

"I want ‘Land of Hope and Dreams to be played at my funeral. This is mad, but I go to sleep nearly every night playing this song, along with ‘The Parting Glass.’”

Fans have rallied around the RTÉ star, hoping to draw the Born in the USA singer’s attention to his wish.

One suggested tagging Springsteen in tweets to “make Charlie’s wish come true.”

"A fabulous song for a national treasure,” another said. “Love that song. Goosebumps when I listen to it. ‘Dreams will not be thwarted… faith will be rewarded,’” one added.

"I hope your dream will come true Charlie,” another said.

Last month, the former broadcaster said Bruce Springsteen is “still on my bucket list.”

"I am going to have ‘Land of hope and dreams ‘ played at my funeral I will never forget Daniel O Donnell singing a Bruce Springsteen song for me at the top of Croagh Patrick. Wow,” he said.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are set to take on the RDS for three dates in May.

The former journalist has been using his platform to raise awareness for charities such as the Samaritans and Pieta House.

Last year, he climbed Croagh Patrick – raising over €1 million for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.

“I have said this before I am not a deeply religious person, but happen to me with climbwithcharlie last April and again this morning with Samaritan volunteers in Wicklow and everything else, I am convinced that there is some spirit guiding me,” he recently tweeted. “The hand of friendship.”