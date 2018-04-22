Fancy winning a 'Feckin House'? GAA club put 4-bed house up for grabs in raffle

St. Fechin’s GAA in Termonfeckin, Drogheda are giving away a house as part of their 'Win a Feckin House' fundraising campaign for a new community centre.

With a landscaped garden, rear patio and solar panels, the 4-bed house could be yours for a €100 ticket. Launched in Friday, 8,000 tickets are up for grabs in the giveaway. The winner will be announced on Sunday 30th December 2018 in the Westcourt Hotel in Drogheda.

Since the competition launched at the weekend, an estimate of almost 400 tickets have been sold according to Aidan Greene, chairman of finance for the club. "When we were testing the website on Wednesday night, people somehow became aware of it. Between that night and the next, around 150 tickets were bought before we even launched the campaign," he told Independent.ie.

The club are not only targeting the local community, but the Irish abroad. "For Irish people in Dubai or Australia, this is something that could be very attractive for them.

"€100 these days could get you a dinner and drinks, or it’s the chance of a house for life. We’ve had people buy tickets as birthday or wedding presents. "One man bought each of his grandchildren tickets. Another woman said she couldn’t afford a house deposit for her children, but she could afford this. It’s €100 that could change someone’s life."

Other prizes in the draw include a 7-night Mediterranean cruise for two, a bathroom make-over worth €1,100 and a 55” LED TV.

St. Fechin’s are hoping to build a community centre for current and future members of the club, according to Aidan.

"We’re a GAA club with a community dimension. The GAA and the community are intertwined, and building a centre would open this up for the whole community. "We want to build a space where people can go to take a yoga class, or pop in to have some tea or coffee."

The house is located in Castle Park in Termonfeckin, a new development of 3 and 4 bedroom family homes by Meegan Builders (Castleblaney) Ltd. Inside, the house features a fully fitted kitchen, heated towel rails in the bathroom and fitted bedroom wardrobes. Ticket buyers must be a social member of St. Fechin’s GAA, so entrants will become members by purchasing a ticket. Tickets can be purchased online here at the following locations: Wogans Build Centre, North Road, Drogheda; Briscoes Electrix Ltd, Donore Road, Drogheda; Westcourt Hotel, West Street, Drogheda; The Design Gallery, St Laurences Gate, Drogheda; The Forge Field Shop & Coffee Shop, Termonfeckin; Termonfeckin Post Office; Dublin Meat Company, Dublin Road Drogheda.

Online Editors