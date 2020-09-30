Famous voices including Stephen Rea and Bosco to read bedtime stories in bid to raise money for housing charity Threshold

MORE than 50 Irish actors, celebrities and writers will read bedtime stories in return for a donation to the housing charity Threshold.

Novelist Colm Tóibín, actor Stephen Rea and iconic children’s favourite Bosco are just some of the voices subscribers will be able to listen to for €10 per month.

The new fundraising initiative is particularly necessary this year, according to Threshold CEO John-Mark McCafferty. Threshold aims to provide long-term solutions to homeless people.

“We receive a certain amount of funding annually, but as the number of cases we are dealing with continues to rise year-on-year, we seriously need the support of donations to allow us to keep people safe in their homes,” he said.

2020 is proving to be one of Threshold’s most challenging years yet, as they have already supported 18,736 people. Of that figure, 4,091 have been in Dublin. Behind the capital are Cork and Galway, with 2,128 and 1,610 homes in need of support, respectively.

“If the demand for our services continues at this rate for 2020, Threshold will be looking at a 19pc increase on the number of cases we saw last year; and this is in spite of the moratorium on evictions being in place for more than a third of the year,” Mr McCafferty said.

“It doesn’t bear thinking about how much worse the situation would have been without those protections in place.”

Threshold’s ‘Bedtime Stories’ will provide them with additional income for their work, as well as giving subscribers access to a collection of stories and poems between October to December.

Dublin-born actress Niamh Cusack is one of the contributors, and she said Threshold is essential for keeping families together with a roof over their heads.

“We all deserve a home. No-one should be homeless and without hope,” she said. “To have people living in destitution is a reflection on us all.”

Mr McCafferty thanked the contributors for their help with the bedtime stories, the full collection of which will be available through Patreon – an online platform for sharing artistic content.

“We are so grateful to the more than 50 contributors who have lent their voices and their time to this project.” he said. “Storytelling is an integral part of Irish culture, and a powerful tool for connecting with others and sharing and learning from our experiences, good and bad.”

The stories are available at thresholdbedtimestories.com, and will remain as such from October 1 until December 31.

