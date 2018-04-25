Famous Donegal postman reveals his summer weather predictions

A Donegal postman who is famous for correctly predicting the weather has said that Ireland is in store for a good summer.

Postman Michael Gallagher told the Neil Prendeville on Cork's RedFM that temperatures will begin to soar over the next few weeks.

"The bad weather is going to change. The signs are good. "I was a postman for 48 years in Donegal in the hills, and I listened to these people talking and they always said if you get a very cold winter, and an east wind, it's a sign that our summer is going to be very good.

"We're going to get the sunshine from the west and we're in for a very good summer. We're not even out of the spring yet. The signs are looking up that we will have a good summer and I mean that from the heart out." However, the postman said that Ireland may get some spells of bad weather.

"The only one wee thing you might have is some thunder. The farmers are going to be happy at long last. "After two weeks, the farmers will be looking for water.

"It's an old people saying, that if you get a very cold winter, with an east wind. We had it in the early 60s and 70s. It's a great guide to what's coming and I hope I get it right." Michael added that the good weather won't hit until we're "well into May".

"It's on the way. At the beginning of May you'll see a big change of weather. Thunder could be a problem though. At least the people of Cork won't be complaining about the storms or flooding... you need a boat or something down there. I'm very confident we'll have a nice summer. Everyone will be out and enjoying their summer."

Online Editors