Family's lucky escape after home targeted in 'fireworks' arson attack

A family had a lucky escape after their home was targeted in an arson attack that gardai believe may have been started with fireworks.

A family had a lucky escape after their home was targeted in an arson attack that gardai believe may have been started with fireworks.

The incident happened at a flat in Hardwicke Street in the north inner city at 5.30pm yesterday.

Initial indications are that a firework was aimed into the flat and ignited and the resulting sparks set fire to the ground floor property.

Local residents said the blaze took hold quickly and one resident had to escape through a window.

Three pumps have attended a well developed flat fire in Hardwicke Street earlier this evening. BA crews were committed to fight the fire. Occupants escaped the flat prior to our arrival. pic.twitter.com/ZQWZi7v2bg — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) November 12, 2018

"Luckily they were all up, if it happened while people were asleep it could have been a different story," said one neighbour.

"There was flames and smoke pouring out the windows. The whole flat went up," they added.

Scene of the overnight fire (Photo: Kyran O'Brien)

"It was the quickest fire I ever saw."

The alarm was raised when a passer-by flagged down gardai after they saw the fire.

Scene of the overnight fire (Photo: Kyran O'Brien)

Emergency crews from Dublin Fire Brigade fought the blaze and brought it under control, but extensive damage was done by the fire.

This morning the flat was boarded up, but gardai were preserving the scene pending a forensic examination by members of the technical bureau.

Scene of the overnight fire (Photo: Kyran O'Brien)

The charred and sodden contents of the flat, including scorched doors, could be seen on the ground outside the flat.

A spent firework called a 'seven shot blaster' could be seen on the ground also, but it was unclear if it was connected with the blaze until the forensic examination is completed.

Gardai confirmed that the matter is under investigation.

It is not yet known why the flat was targeted.

A car, believed to have been used in the incident, was seized by gardai a short distance away from the scene and will also undergo a forensic examination.

Online Editors