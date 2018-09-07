Family's home destroyed after taps 'deliberately left running'

Taps believed to be deliberately left running in a recently vacated property in Co Antrim have forced a family out of their home.

It happened at a flat in Beechview Court in Crumlin on Wednesday September 5.

Water had been left running in an upstairs property causing the property underneath to be damaged.

Sinn Fein councillor for the area Anne Marie Logue said the two social housing properties were left uninhabitable, blaming "criminal elements".

She said the ceilings had all caved in within the property and all the family's property including their clothes had been destroyed.

"They have been left destitute," the councillor told the Belfast Telegraph.

She said those "responsible for terrorising our community" needed to be faced down for the sake of the law-abiding and hard-working Crumlin community.

“The reckless criminal damage on a recently vacated first floor flat has completely destroyed the flat beneath and forced a family out of their home.

“This is the outworking of a series of anti social behaviour incidents, during the course of which the family who occupied the ground floor flat was terrorised and threatened by criminal elements."

The councillor called on Clanmil Housing Group, which operates the properties, to urgently respond.

Clanmil was contacted for a comment.

Police are investigating.

Belfast Telegraph