Family’s grief for little boy struck by car in driveway of his home

The family of a little boy who lost his life after he was struck by a car in the driveway of his home have paid tribute to the toddler.

Rowan Duster Bennett Lawn died after the incident at his home in Skibbereen, Co Cork. last Tuesday.

The tragic accident happened shortly after 5pm in the Tralispean area.

Gardaí and the fire brigade attended at the scene within minutes after the alarm was raised.

The toddler was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. However, he died a short time later.

Rowan’s family expressed their heartbreak at the loss of the boy in a notice on the RIP.ie website.

The notice read: “Treasured son of Amy and Joe and wonderful brother of Nye.

“Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, brother, grandparents Noel, Lesley and Stella, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.”

People have been leaving messages of condolence on the website, with one person writing: “I was so sorry to hear about the tragic passing of your precious little boy. May the the Lord comfort you all in your sorrow and give you strength to bear your terrible loss.”

Funeral arrangements will be released later.

Last week local Skibbereen Fine Gael councillor and former Mayor Karen Coakley said: "It's just the most heart-breaking situation. Everyone in the community is just devastated for the family and our thoughts and prayers are with them.”