A teenager has tragically died after sustaining catastrophic head injuries following a 39-foot fall from a balcony at a hotel in Mallorca.

Family's final goodbye to teen who died after balcony fall in Mallorca

Jack Walsh's heartbroken family had travelled from their home in Askeaton, Co Limerick, to the Balearic island to say their final goodbyes.

The 19-year-old triplet's life support machine was turned off at Son Espases University Hospital, Spain. He had fallen from a hotel balcony in the early hours of last Tuesday, after arriving at the holiday resort to catch up with friends.

All his family, including his triplet sisters Tara and Orla and parents Tony and Sandra, travelled to be with him in his final moments. The family are now preparing to make funeral arrangements and repatriate Mr Walsh's body.

Tributes have been pouring in from friends and work-mates. Askeaton AFC said in a statement: "To be forever remembered, forever missed, Askeaton AFC sends its condolences to the family, relatives and the many friends of local lad Jack Walsh, who tragically passed away yesterday evening. May he rest in peace.

"Words can not express our deep sadness at the passing of Jack. "May the comfort of God, relatives and friends help the Walsh family through these difficult times."

Irish Independent