Family's appeal for young Irish man (21) missing in Vienna

AN Irish man has been missing in Austria since the early hours of yesterday morning.

Ross Hanlon (21) from Athboy, Co. Meath went missing in Vienna at around 2am on Friday.

He had travelled to the Austrian capital on a city break and became separated from his two friends during a night out socialising. His family and friends have been unable to contact him since.

The young man was last seen outside Flex nightclub in the Augartenbrücke area of Vienna. Ross is described as 5ft 9 and of medium build. He was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans on the night he went missing.

His family say they have contacted gardai and that Austrian authorities are aware of the situation. The Department of Foreign Affairs told Independent.ie that they are aware of the case and they are providing consular assistance.

