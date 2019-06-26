Family's anger over prison term for 'single punch' killer

The family of a man who died following an unprovoked "single punch" attack have criticised the eight-year jail sentence handed down to his killer.

Father-of-four Graham Tobin died in hospital 11 days after he was punched in the head following a late-night house party celebrating a Conor McGregor fight on October 7, 2018.

Francis Hughes, of Sruth an Iuir, Oram, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan admitted assaulting the 41-year-old chef and was sentenced to eight years in prison for manslaughter last week.

However, last night, Sinn Féin MEP Matt Carthy said there was widespread anger and disappointment with the sentence that was handed down.

He said Mr Tobin's family believed the sentence was excessively lenient.

"Those of us who knew Graham Tobin remain in shock with what happened to him," he said.

"Graham was a gentleman in every sense of the word, he was liked by everyone who met him and he was a person who avoided conflict at every turn.

"It is unthinkable that his life was ended in such a callous manner.

"The grief that his family are going through remains unbearable. They will never get over their loss.

"He was a much-loved father, husband, son and brother.

"I have to say, it is sickening to think that Graham's eldest child may be still in school when his killer is released."

"Graham's four boys have lost their daddy and, of course, no sentence would compensate them for that," Mr Carthy added.

"But, speaking to people in Carrickmacross in recent days, there is widespread anger and frustration and a belief that the sentences for crimes such as this do not sufficiently act as a deterrent.

"In this case, there were two distinct crimes - the unprovoked attack on Graham, which led to his injuries, and the subsequent refusal to seek medical intervention for him as he lay unconscious and critically injured for four hours."

