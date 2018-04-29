A MUM of three has said she was wrongly listed as having refused a council house is still waiting to move into a home.

Family wrongly listed as having turned down council house still waiting for home

Leanne Abery from Co Galway has been on the list for a council home since 2004.

Last November, amid fears her family were moving closer to becoming homeless, she contacted a number of local representatives to seek help. One was informed by the local council that Ms Abery had in fact been offered a house and declined it.

"This never happened so they looked into it and said that was a mistake on their part," Ms Abery told Independent.ie. Soon after this mistake came to light Ms Abery was offered a house in the village of Carraroe but was advised it would take three months for renovation works to be completed.

However, almost five months on, work has not been completed and Ms Abery is concerned that her family will end up homeless. "We are living in south Connemara out in the country and finding somewhere to rent out here is ridiculous really.

"The only place we could find near a school is a seven-bed house. We can’t heat it, the electricity is crazy so we are just getting more and more into debt," she said. Ms Abery - who is mum to a 13-year-old and two toddlers - said she often hears stories about people refusing council houses for silly reasons but said in her case the record of her having refused a house was incorrect.

"At this stage we’re nearly homeless I just feel at the moment like we’re being punished in a way because they had us as having refused an offer," she said.

She said the family were "so happy" when they learned they were being placed in November.

"[We thought] we can finally settle somewhere, we can settle with the kids... but now we are kind of in limbo," she said. A spokesperson for Galway County Council said the council does not comment on individual cases.

Online Editors