Family welcome arrest over murders

The heartbroken family of Seema Banu, murdered alongside her two children in south Dublin last month, have welcomed the arrest of the chief suspect over the triple murder.

The bodies of 37-year-old Seema Banu, her 11-year-old daughter Asfira Syed and six-year-old son Faizan Syed were discovered at Llewellyn Court, Rathfarnham, on October 28.

It is understood that mobile phone evidence was key to the arrest of the chief suspect as there was scant forensic evidence at the murder scene.

Gardaí yesterday confirmed they arrested a man in his 30s in connection with the triple murder.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent from India yesterday, Rizwan Ghaffar, Seema's older brother, said the family were relieved by news of the arrest, exactly one month after the killings.

Gardaí contacted the family in India in relation to the arrest. Her brother said he and the rest of the family have "full faith" in gardaí "bringing the culprit to justice for the murder of my sister and her kids".

Her heartbroken brother said there is only "one person" who could be responsible for the triple murder. He added: "My sister had spoken about her fear of being killed... We have no reason to believe that there could not be anyone primarily responsible for the crime other than one man… However, it might be possible that he could have involved someone to help the act."

On November 6, more than 1,000 people from Seema's village of Halaganahalli, in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, watched the funerals held in Dublin on a giant TV screen erected in the middle of the rural village. Mr Ghaffar said his elderly parents are "inconsolable and have given up meals" ever since they learned "that their daughter is no more".

He added: "The family is in deep grief over the death of my youngest sister Seema Banu and the two kids. We feel intense pain on not being able to attend their funeral.

"The village youth organised a giant-size TV monitor at the village square to project the funeral for the entire village to watch. Over a thousand villagers had gathered to watch it.

"Several members of the family and neighbours broke down while watching."

Sunday Independent