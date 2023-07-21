‘Family was everything to him’ – funeral hears tributes to rally driver Gene McDonald

Gene McDonald (35), a native of Cootehill, Co Cavan, and Daire Maguire (46) from Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh

Left to right: Gene McDonald (35), a native of Cootehill, Co Cavan, and Daire Maguire (46) from Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh, were popular members of the rallying community

The two victims of the crash at the Sligo Stages Rally, Gene McDonald (left) and Daire Maguire (right).

Gene McDonald, one of the rally drivers killed during a crash at the Sligo Stages Rally, has been described at his funeral mass today as a “loving friend” who had an “unforgettable grin”.

Both Mr McDonald (35) and his co-driver Daire Maguire (46) were killed on Sunday afternoon when their car left the road and collided with a wall during the sixth stage of the event.

Mr McDonald’s funeral mass took place this afternoon at St Mary's Middle Chapel in Cavan, with his burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

He was from Cootehill, Co Cavan, and was an experienced rally driver who owned a garage in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan.

Gene was described as a “wonderful and loving” friend, father, brother, boyfriend and son, who had a huge impact on anyone he met and would do “anything for anyone”.

During the service, where some mourners attended wearing motorsport jackets, Mr McDonald was remembered for his “cheeky laugh” and for always being the “life of every party”.

He had a “love for rallying” and was a successful businessman, friends said there was a part of him that “never grew up”.

"Gene was one of the best friends anyone could ask for. Anyone that became a friend with Gene, remained a friend for life. Gene was a strong man, but he really had a soft centre,” one of his friends said.

"Nothing showed this more” than his love for partner Justine and daughters Bonnie and Saoirse. “Family was everything to Gene.”

A number of symbols were brought to the altar to represent Gene’s life including tools from his garage, a Cavan GAA jersey, a game console controller and a model car.

Mourners were told how Gene’s death has had a “ripple effect” on the entire community. He was highly regarded and respected in the motorsport industry.

His family asked for family flowers only, with donations in lieu, if desired, to Motorsport Ireland Benevolent Fund.

Both Mr McDonald and Mr Maguire were well-known in Irish rally circles north and south of the border.

Some of Mr Maguire’s family members were also in attendance at today’s service.

Mr Maguire’s funeral mass took place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler, Co Fermanagh, yesterday.

The 46-year-old from Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh, had an “unstoppable joy and love” for his family and motorsport, mourners heard.

Those who may be struggling in the aftermath of Mr McDonald and Mr Maguire’s death were encouraged to seek help and avail of supports available.

Gene is survived by his mother Maureen and father Eugene, his sisters Aine and Sinead and their families, his partner Justine and daughters Saoirse and Bonnie.