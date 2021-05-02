Family waits for answers five years on from shooting horror

It has been five-and-a-half years since Seán Phillips waited outside the home of Adrian Crevan Mackin, his daughter’s ex-boyfriend, while Garda Tony Golden brought 21-year-old Siobhán inside to retrieve her belongings.

The former couple, and parents to two young children, lived together in Omeath, Co Louth, but Mackin (24) was extremely violent toward Siobhán, and she had finally reported the attacks.

On Sunday, October 11, 2015, unarmed Gda Golden and Siobhán went to the house to collect some of her and her mother’s things. She had finally decided to leave Mackin, a volatile criminal out on bail for IRA membership after admitting to the illegal possession of weapons and bomb-making components.

Earlier that day, Siobhán made a statement to Gda Golden. Arriving at the house, he advised her dad to wait outside. The crack of gunfire and the nightmare that followed is something he will never forget.

“The scenario, hearing the shots, that will stay with me for ever,” Mr Phillips told the Sunday Independent from his home in Jonesborough, south of Newry. “It always comes back to haunt me in some way, shape or form. I get flashbacks.”

Within seconds of and Gda Golden stepping into the house, Mackin opened fire. The officer, a married father of three, was hit five times. State pathologist Dr Michael Curtis said the bullet that killed him was fired into his back and exited through his neck. Death would have been quick “if not instant”.

Gda Golden was pronounced dead at the scene. Siobhán was lucky to survive, having been shot at close range in the face and arm. She lost her right eye and has since undergone a series of medical procedures. Mackin took his own life.

On hearing the shots, a horrified Mr Phillips raised the alarm, and gardaí and the emergency services rushed to the scene.

Only days before, Siobhán’s family had sought help to protect themselves from Mackin. A search of his car after the shootings uncovered a large amount of ammunition in a suitcase and a Glock pistol.

The circumstances of the violence of that Sunday morning are the subject of a public interest investigation by the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) that was launched in late 2016.

It has been claimed Mackin was a garda informer, and Gda Golden should have been made aware of the potential threat he posed before approaching him.

Nearly five years after the Gsoc investigation began, Mr Phillips awaits its report.

“I’m surprised it still isn’t complete,” he said. “Hopefully, there will be some recommendations in it to ensure that this never happens again. We want to move on, and we need to know all the facts.

“It’s a good thing for everyone’s safety that Mackin is dead, because he was such a threat and a danger. Something needs to be changed in the garda structures to ensure this can never happen again.”

Gsoc confirmed its investigation remains active, but said it would be “inappropriate to comment further at this time”.

On the day before the shootings, Mr Phillips and his wife, Norma, took Siobhán to Dundalk garda station to report an assault by Mackin on her the previous night. Mackin had also been making threats to murder the entire family, including his and Siobhán’s children.

The garda advice was that Siobhán first needed to be medically assessed in a hospital. Gda Anthony Quane, of Dundalk garda station, later told the inquest into Gda Golden’s death that Siobhán told him she had a pain in her head and was feeling dizzy. The priority was for her to seek medical attention, and he advised her not to return to the house. He also informed Gda Golden of the case and advised the family to make a complaint at their local station in Omeath. Mr Phillips duly took his daughter to Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry.

Later that evening, the family found Omeath garda station was closed, but they saw a Carlingford patrol car on the road and flagged it down. Mr Phillips asked if the family could spend the night in garda custody. “We believed he [Mackin] was a threat to us that night,” he said.

With no prospect of sleeping at a garda station, they returned home. Mr and Mrs Phillips sent their two children, as well as Siobhán’s two, elsewhere for the night.

The couple have been looking after Siobhán’s children since early 2015, several months before Mackin murdered Gda Golden and seriously injured their mother, and remain in their grandparents’ care.

On the Sunday, Mr and Mrs Phillips accompanied Siobhán to Omeath garda station where she made a lengthy statement to Gda Golden. Afterwards, it was decided he would take her to the home she shared with Mackin to retrieve her belongings.

“What happened then will stay with me for ever,” Mr Phillips said. “I personally feel very lucky to be alive.”

A 2018 review found two incidents reported to gardaí in the run-up to Gda Golden’s murder were not correctly classified on the Pulse intelligence system. Nevertheless, it further found it is unlikely he would have taken a different course of action on the day of his death.

It remains Mr Phillips’s belief that Mackin was a garda informer, which potentially led to a breakdown in communication about the threat he posed.

Mackin had a string of previous convictions on both sides of the Border, including possession of a handgun and possession of bestial pornography.

He was also convicted of possession of a loaded automatic handgun in Newry in December 2013. At the time of Gda Golden’s murder, he was out on bail, charged with IRA membership. It is understood he was in numerous breaches of his bail conditions when he shot the officer dead.

When contacted about claims Mackin was an informer, a spokesperson said An Garda Síochána is “aware that Gsoc is undertaking a public interest inquiry into assertions made in relation to the circumstances surrounding the callous and brutal murder of our colleague Garda Tony Golden by Adrian Crevan Mackin. As such, we are precluded from comment on such assertions”.

The spokesperson added: “An Garda Síochána liaises with the DPP in relation to bail and bail terms, and the courts then decide on such matters on a case-by-case basis.

“In 2018, An Garda Síochána provided the Minister for Justice with a comprehensive report into the circumstances of the murder of Gda Tony Golden. This report was then published by the then minister.”

Social services in the North had such concerns about Mackin’s state of mind that they informed gardaí he was also suspected of acts of bestiality against sheep that were later found with their throats slit.

The Phillips family have tried as best they can to move on with their lives since 2015. Siobhán’s children are “doing well”, their grandfather said, but he hopes the long-awaited Gsoc report will address their many unanswered questions.

“Sometimes the trauma hits you out of the blue,” he added. “It comes at you in waves. I feel we were lucky to survive. Everyone else might have forgotten, but I haven’t.”

