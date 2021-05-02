| 2.9°C Dublin

Family waits for answers five years on from shooting horror

Seán Phillips has flashbacks about the murder of Garda Tony Golden and the attack on his daughter Siobhán by Adrian Crevan Mackin

Sean Phillips, father of Siobhan Philips (who was shot, and gravely injured in Omeath) and his wife Norma Phillips pictured at the inquest at Dundalk Courthouse today into the death of Garda Tony Golden who was shot dead by Adrian Crevan Mackin in Omeath in 2015...Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.
Adrian Crevan Mackin who shot Garda Tony Golden
Garda Tony Golden
Siobhan Phillips

Ali Bracken

It has been five-and-a-half years since Seán Phillips waited outside the home of Adrian Crevan Mackin, his daughter’s ex-boyfriend, while Garda Tony Golden brought 21-year-old Siobhán inside to retrieve her belongings. 

The former couple, and parents to two young children, lived together in Omeath, Co Louth, but Mackin (24) was extremely violent toward Siobhán, and she had finally reported the attacks.

