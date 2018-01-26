The body of a young Meath man has been found in an Austrian canal with his death being treated as a tragic accident, his family have confirmed.

Family thank public for their support as body of missing Irishman (21) discovered in Vienna

Ross Hanlon (21) from Athboy, went missing in the Austrian capital, Vienna seven days ago and was found by police on Friday evening.

The Dundalk IT business student had been away on a city-break with two of his pals after completing Christmas exams and went missing some time after 2am on Friday morning. His body was tragically found at around 5pm in the Danube canal this evening.

Speaking to Independent.ie, his heartbroken older brother Craig thanked those who assisted in the search and said Ross will get the send-off he deserves when they bring him home. “We want to thank everyone back home, the police in Vienna, the people of Vienna, the Irish community in Vienna and the Ambassador in Vienna,” he said.

“We’re all still here for Ross and we’re gonna bring him home and give him the send-off he deserves. “He was incredibly loved by everyone as you can see by the support from all his friends, those who came over to help search, his family and his girlfriend.

“We all love him so much and we’re glad that we have found him and we can bring him home. We all love you so much Ross and there’s no need to be afraid anymore,” he added. A massive social media campaign had been ongoing over the past week in an attempt to find the young man.

Almost €15,000 has been raised by friends of Ross in order to assist the family, with 450 people making donations.

Ross was a very popular young man in the town of Athboy who was an avid Dublin GAA supporter.

He was also a huge fan of Conor McGregor and had been to Las Vegas a number of times for fights. He had only celebrated his 21st birthday earlier this month.

His family are still in Vienna and have requested privacy and will be making no further comment.

