Family syndicate who scooped Lotto jackpot worth over €4.2m describe ‘magical experience’

Staff at Baxter’s Centra store in Mohill, Co Leitrim celebrate after their store sold a Lotto jackpot winning ticket worth over €4.2 million last August.

The jackpot was won on August 9 by a family syndicate after the winning ticket was bought from Baxter’s Centra in Mohill, Co Leitrim.

The leader of the family syndicate said they didn’t share the news of the life-changing win, worth €4,257,050, with the rest of the family for over two days.

“I just couldn’t believe it when that message came up on my phone. I was in a complete state of shock," they said.

"I didn’t tell any of the rest of the family for another two days and I literally only told them when we started seeing the celebrations in Baxter’s shop in Mohill.

“We’re just glad to hand over the all-important ticket after minding it and keeping it safe for over three weeks. It’s been incredibly stressful.

“It really has been an absolutely mad couple of weeks since the draw. I was sat at home on that Wednesday night, and I checked the ticket on my phone straight after the draw.”

Plans are already being made for how the massive sum of money will be spent, including houses, cars and a family holiday to Australia to visit relatives.

“Well, we’ve had over three weeks to get our heads around the win and plan for our winnings. We do have some spending plans in place, but we won’t be losing the run of ourselves,” the family spokesperson said.

“There will be mortgages paid off and houses bought for sure. They’re the big-ticket items. I think we are all planning to upgrade our cars and we are also in the process of booking a big family holiday to Australia shortly to visit some of our family there.

“Honestly, this is a magical experience and it’s even nice to be enjoying the win with all of our family.”