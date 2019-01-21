Family renew appeal for help in finding missing teenager Dylan

The family of a Dublin teenager, who has been missing for 10 days, have renewed their appeal for help in finding missing Dylan.

Dylan Keogh (18) has been missing from his home in Glasnevin since Friday, January 11, and his family are appealing for help in locating him.

Gardaí have reported that Dylan's bike has since been located in the Dunes, Dollymount Beach, Clontarf D3.

"We wish to appeal to anyone in the vicinity, who may have been walking in the area to contact the Gardaí with any information they may have," they said.

Dylan is described as being 5' 8" tall and medium build, with long black hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar at the left hand side of his forehead.

When last seen, Dylan was wearing a navy 'onesie', black runners and a blue bandana on his forehead. He was also carrying a black backpack.

His family said he has a great fondness for Co Wicklow and particularly the Lough Dan area, according to the Wicklow People.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Ballymun Garda Station at 01 6664400, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors