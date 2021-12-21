Family raise €18,000 in anti-bullying campaign after Eden (18) died by suicide

Leanne Coyle, founder Smile for Me; Chloe and Finn Heaslip pictured with a photo of Eden. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

The family of a teenage boy who died by suicide have received an outpouring of support for their anti-bullying fundraisers.

Eden Heaslip of Killynanum, Carrickaboy, was just 18 when his body was found in September.

His parents, Raymond and Maggie, have previously described the torment suffered by Eden before his death and explained that he endured “every form of bullying.”

“Anything that could be done to Eden was done,” Raymond told Northern Sound FM.

“He got it mentally, he got it physically, he got it by social media, and on phones.

“Even when he left school, they were still after him. They never left him alone. And that’s what ended poor Eden’s life.”

Over the last few weeks, Eden’s family have been raising awareness about the impact of bullying through a number of fundraisers.

Chloe Heaslip and her brother Finn organised a shave or dye fundraiser, encouraging willing participants to shave or dye their hair to raise funds that they hope to put towards starting an anti-bullying charity in Eden’s name.

The campaign has already reached its €18,000 target.

“It has kind of gone bigger than we expected,” Chloe said.

“Over 40 people dyed their hair for the fundraiser. It’s really about raising awareness. There is no dedicated anti-bullying support group in Ireland.

“Neighbours said they wanted to support, so we thought the GoFundMe page would be a way to start. Loads of people joined in, lads from Eden’s school, a friend’s granddad who is 83 dyed his hair, it has had unbelievable support.”

They have also begun to distribute an anti-bullying car sticker with the help of local charity Smile For Me, which has received lots of support so far.

“We can’t keep the car stickers in stock. We are here in the house every evening cutting them up. They are in over 50 shops. They have gone worldwide, in New York, Australia, England and Holland.”

Chloe continued: “There is a demand there for some anti-bullying support. A lot of people are affected by it.

“We, as a family, want to make every effort to ensure that what happened to Eden does not happen again. If we can make a difference for one person then it will ease our pain just a little bit.

“That is what we want to do with the fundraising, the waxing, shaving, concerts, or stickers. It keeps us busy.”

Eden’s father previously told Northern Sound he wanted new anti-bullying laws.

“There's really no place for a young person or anyone in the workplace to go for bullying because there is no law on bullying,” Raymond said.

"The Gardaí can't go and prosecute anyone for bullying as there is no law for a start which I find is very, very upsetting.

"It's bad enough being bullied but at the end of the day to know that there's no law to stop these people from doing it.”

Justice Minister Heather Humphries has met with Eden’s family, and gardaí are investigating his death.