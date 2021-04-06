Family raffle Donegal coastal home and cash prize to raise money for Beaumont Hospital

A Donegal family are holding a prize draw for a coastal home and a cash prize of £50,000 (€58,584), to raise funds for Beaumont Hospital in thanks for the staff’s care of their late parents.

Marcia Turley and her sisters set up the prize draw after being left their family home in their inheritance when both of their parents died less than eight weeks apart from each other in 2018.

Her father, Ben Gallagher, first got sick in October of 2016 and was hospitalised with heart failure.

Her mother, Lyndall Gallagher, was hospitialised only 10 days later due to a stage four brain tumour.

“We went down to visit dad from his ward, and he thought we were welcoming him back from Dublin because he’d gone down for a cardiac MRI. And then mum had to tell him what was going on,” Ms Turley.

“I told the nurses and they were amazing. So they put dad up in mum’s ward so then they could visit each other.”

“He kept going across to hold her hand. It was really lovely that way, at least they could see each other.”

While both of her parents were hospitalised, they were facing different challenges.

“He was kind of able-minded but not able-bodied, and she was kind of able-bodied but not able-minded.”

Ms Turley and her family were later informed that her mother needed urgent brain surgery.

If no intervention had taken place she could have passed away in six weeks. Ms Gallagher managed to hold on for 18 more months, thanks in part to the work of staff at Beaumont Hospital.

As a thank you, Ms Turley and her sisters are donating 5pc of the money they receive in the prize draw to Beaumont Hospital.

“Really for them it’s our inheritance that we’re giving them,” she said. “They could buy some lifesaving equipment, or do some lifesaving research, I mean you never know.”

While it was a difficult moment in time, Ms Turley said she was glad that at least it didn’t occur during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Thank god this didn’t happen during Covid,” she said. “Because how would we have coped? And you know the funeral would have been less than it should have been.

“We were grateful I suppose in one way that it all happened then, and we were grateful in another way that daddy went first because he couldn’t have coped watching her die.”

Her father passed away on March 29, 2018, in hospital, and her mother then also sadly died on May 21 in a hospice.

“They put him [Mr Gallagher] on life support so we all got home and we got to say goodbye,” she said. “He was very religious so he got a great Mass, the full choir, great weather.”

Speaking about her mother’s time in the hospice, she said: “We were able to just be her family and not be her carers… we were really glad she was close by and were able to stay with her whenever we wanted.”

After her parents' passing, Ms Turley and her sisters were left with their family home, although none of them lived near it.

Ms Turley lives in Galway city, as does her sister Dorothy, while her other sibling Susan is in Offaly, and sister Joanne lives in Australia. As such, their only use for the house would be as a holiday home.

For that reason they decided to hold a prize draw instead, offering people the chance to win the coastal property, situated on the Wild Atlantic Way en route from Donegal Town to Killybegs.

In addition, the winner will also get £50,000 (€58,584) in cash, and would have their solicitors fees and stamp duty paid for.

