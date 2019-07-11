Family prepares for funeral of tragic Cork toddler Santina (2)

The body of tragic toddler Santina Cawley was released back to her heartbroken family last night for her Mass of the Angels.

The funeral of the two-year-old girl, whose death last Friday sparked a Garda murder investigation, will take place tomorrow.

Santina's remains will be removed from O'Connor's Funeral Home, North Gate Bridge, Cork, this evening.

Mass of the Angels for Santina will take place at the Cathedral of St Mary and St Anne tomorrow morning.

The body of the toddler had remained at Cork University Hospital (CUH) since last Friday.

Gardaí launched a murder investigation on Saturday after a post-mortem examination by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster confirmed the girl met a violent death.

She sustained multiple injuries to her head, neck and body.

The toddler was found with critical injuries at a flats complex at Elderwood Park, just off Cork's Boreenmanna Road, shortly after 5am last Friday.

A neighbour had contacted gardaí after a man called to his flat screaming for help.

The child's mother, Bridget, was not present and was resident at an address in a different part of Cork. Despite desperate efforts by CUH doctors to stabilise her condition, Santina was pronounced dead shortly after admission.

Gardaí are now preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) after a woman arrested for questioning over the death of Santina was released without charge on Tuesday.

The woman in her 30s - who is not related to the toddler - had been arrested by gardaí on Monday.

