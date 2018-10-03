The family of an American man who died in a road accident during his "dream trip" to Northern Ireland on his honeymoon paid tribute to him thanking the public for their "kindness and support" after the tragedy.

Family pay tribute to U.S. tourist killed in crash 'on dream honeymoon'

Michael Monroe (31) died after a crash last Tuesday. The accident happened near the Dark Hedges which feature in the popular television series Game of Thrones.

His partner Caroline was also injured in the accident. The pair are from Orange in Connecticut.

Caroline’s mother Aileen McKenna and Caroline’s brother Will Braaksma said they were heartbroken over the loss of "our sweet Michael".

Michael and Caroline were on their honeymoon, a dream trip they planned and saved for, a year after their July 2017 wedding.

“Our tragic loss has been eased by the kindness and support of so many Irish people. We thank the neighbours and first responders at the accident scene, and the staff at both Causeway Coast & Glens and Altnagelvin Hospital."

Ms McKenna and Mr Braaksma also paid tribute to those who helped the couple after the accident and appealed for their privacy to be respected.

“We are deeply appreciative of Bernadette who sat with Caroline in the hospital during those first terrible hours, and Grainne and Ciara who picked Caroline’s mother and brother up at Dublin airport and drove them three hours north to the hospital.

"We are forever grateful to the police liaisons who have guided us through these awful and heart-breaking days and also to the Life After group who have done so much for us.

“Michael was a kind, loving man, a teacher beloved by his family, friends and students, but especially by his beautiful bride Caroline and their two dogs, Monty and Milo.

“Please respect our privacy as Caroline heals physically and grieves this dreadful loss, re-imagining a future without her sweet Michael.

“Thank you from the families of Caroline and Michael Monroe.”

