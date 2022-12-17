Family-owned pharmacy back open after truck ploughed into it in the early hours of the morning

The scene in Charlestown where the truck collided with the pharmacy.

The scene from inside the pharmacy in Charlestown, Co Mayo, overnight. Photo: O'Donnell's TotalHealth.

A family-owned pharmacy in Mayo reopened this morning despite a truck ploughing through the front window in the early hours after skidding on ice.

The accident caused significant structural damage to O’Donnell’s Total Health Pharmacy on the main street in Charlestown, Co Mayo, at 2.30 am

Speaking to Independent.ie owner Ian Johnson described the community response as “heartwarming” and said he was grateful the driver wasn’t seriously hurt.

“What can you do? We’re doing grand. We have to get on with it, clean everything up, and get back to work.

“We are open and being as cautious as we can be.

“The dispensary is open and will be for the rest of the week. People need their medication, and we are here for them.

“We won’t have any front of house for now.

“But thank God the driver got out alive. It would have been so much worse if he had been injured."

He said everyone in the area has been fantastic.

“The community has really rallied behind us, and it has been heartwarming.

“We have a great community here in Charlestown. They have been unbelievable.”

The accident happened came as local authorities around the country, including Mayo County Council, warned people to exercise extreme caution on the roads and paths following freezing rain overnight, which has left many surfaces hazardous.

Throughout the early morning, there were reports of cars skidding off the road in county Mayo and at least one serious accident.

Gardaí confirmed units attended the scene along with emergency services this morning.

“A truck collided with a traffic island and then collided with a parked vehicle and caused extensive damage to a building on Market Square.

“The driver of the truck was taken to Mayo University Hospital. His injuries are understood to be non-life threatening.

“Local diversions are in place this morning,” a Garda spokesperson said.