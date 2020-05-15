| 11.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Family overjoyed after 'warrior' grandmother (94) recovers from six week coronavirus battle

Máire Walsh (94) beat the coronavirus. Expand

Close

Máire Walsh (94) beat the coronavirus.

Máire Walsh (94) beat the coronavirus.

Máire Walsh (94) beat the coronavirus.

Gabija Gataveckaite Twitter Email

A Dublin family said they are overjoyed that their “warrior” grandmother (94) has finally come home from hospital today after a six week battle with coronavirus.

Máire Walsh from Templeogue, who last spent a night in hospital when she gave birth to her fourth child 56 years ago, was hospitalised on April 3 after testing positive for Covid-19.

With four children and ten grandchildren, her family is delighted she has beaten the virus and came home today from St Michael’s Hospital in Dún Laoghaire after two negative tests.