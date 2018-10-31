The body of a mother-of-two who was strangled over thirty years ago was exhumed from a graveyard in Co Kilkenny earlier today after a garda cold-case review into her death.

The body of a mother-of-two who was strangled over thirty years ago was exhumed from a graveyard in Co Kilkenny earlier today after a garda cold-case review into her death.

Family of woman murdered in 1984 plead for killer to come forward as body exhumed

Marie Tierney was reported missing by her husband Jim on October 22, 1984.

He told gardaí that she left home at Jenkinstown at 10.30pm the day before in the family Renault 18 car.

The car was located nine kilometers away at Newpark Fen outside Kilkenny city the following day

Then on December 21, 1984 her body was found in a ditch by a man out walking on the Bleach Road on the outskirts of Kilkenny City.

The spot where she was found was roughly half way between where she was last reported to have been seen by her husband and the place where her car was found.

Exhumation of the grave began early this morning at Conahy graveyard in Kilkenny.

It is hoped that advances in scientific and forensic fields will help advance the unsolved murder case.

Advanced scientific developments will allow officers gather together evidence that will be crucial to prosecuting the killer.

New witnesses have also come forward during the cold case investigation, which started last December.

Ms Tierney's family are on their way to meet with gardaí following the exhumation of her remains earlier today.

Her brother, John Bourke said that “everything has to be done” and that “there is no turning back” in the hunt for his sister's killer.

Gardaí, along with a family liaison officer will meet Ms Tierney's siblings this afternoon to brief them on the progress of their investigation.

Ms Tierney's remains have been brought to the mortuary at Waterford Regional Hospital where they will be examined and she will be re-interred at the graveyard in Conahy later today.

Marie’s siblings, Breda Fay and John Bourke have pleaded with her murderer "to do the right thing" and "hand yourself in".

“We strongly believe that her murderer is alive. You know who you are and we are asking you to please come forward.“Hand yourself in for the sake of her children, her grandchildren and all her family. We need justice for Marie,” they said.

Anyone with information can contact Kilkenny Garda station on (056) 7775000 or the Garda Confidential Line, tel 1800-666111.

Online Editors