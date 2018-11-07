Friends and family of the woman killed in a freak kayaking accident in Co Kerry this weekend are asking the public to donate to Make-A-Wish Ireland in her honour.

Friends and family of the woman killed in a freak kayaking accident in Co Kerry this weekend are asking the public to donate to Make-A-Wish Ireland in her honour.

Family of tragic kayaker appealing for donations to 'Make-A-Wish' in her honour

Brita Waters (35) from Baldoyle, Dublin drowned after she got into difficulty kayaking in the Roughty River, Kilgarvan, shortly after noon on Sunday.

She was part of a group of five people who were kayaking on the river that flows into Kenmare, which is said to be a very popular spot among kayaking enthusiasts.

As well as a watersport enthusiast, Ms Waters was a social worker who volunteered in Africa and numerous Irish charities, including Alone and Make-A-Wish Ireland.

Roughty Bridge, Kilgarvan Photo: Google Maps

A donation page has now been set up on Everydayhero.com, with over €1,200 raised for Make-A-Wish Ireland.

"Our dear friend Brita Waters was a volunteer for Make-A-Wish in Cork," the description read.

"To honour her memory, her friends would like to raise some much-needed funds for this great cause that meant so much to her.

"Brita was the kindest, most giving and special person. Brita was the centre of all the fun times and she was the rock that held us together in hard times.

"She touched the lives of so many people and truly made a difference. Whether it was through her job as a Social Worker and Attachment Specialist, volunteering in Africa, for ALONE or Make-A- Wish, she was loved by whoever met her and helped so many.

"We were blessed to have her in our lives and forever in our memories.

"She will be dearly missed by her partner and best friend, Martin, her Mam Triona, brother Stephen and his fiancée Mary, uncle Liam, cousins, Gillian and husband Richard, Liam and wife Jessica, Billy, P.J. Katie and the Tarrant Family, Cahir, extended family and many friends."

Ms Waters was secretary of Lir Canoe Club, whose members are understood to be extremely distraught over the accident.

The Marine Casualty Investigation Board is now carrying out an investigation into her death.

To donate to Make-A-Wish Ireland in memory of Brita Waters, you can click here.

Online Editors