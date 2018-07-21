A memorial plaque will be unveiled in Berkeley, California today to honour the six students who lost their lives in June 2015.

A memorial plaque will be unveiled in Berkeley, California today to honour the six students who lost their lives in June 2015.

Family of tragic Berkeley victims travel to US as memorial plaque to be unveiled

Niccolai Schuster, Eoghan Culligan, Lorcán Miller, Eimear Walsh, Olivia Burke, and Olivia's Irish-American cousin Ashley Donohoe were all killed when an apartment balcony collapsed during a 21st birthday party.

A further seven Irish students were seriously injured in the incident.

The students were spending a summer in California on a J1 visa.

Family members of those who died are due to attend the ceremony today, which was organised by the Consulate General of Ireland, the City of Berkeley and the Irish Immigration Pastoral Center.

A report last year highlighted problems with water proofing and dry rot damage at the complex where the tragedy occured.

Online Editors