The family of a young girl who was found dead in a derelict farmhouse in Dublin last week has asked for mourners to wear "sparkle and colour" to her funeral on Thursday.

The family of a young girl who was found dead in a derelict farmhouse in Dublin last week has asked for mourners to wear "sparkle and colour" to her funeral on Thursday.

Family of tragic Ana Kriegel asks mourners 'to wear sparkle and colour to celebrate her life'

Ana Kriegel (14) was reported missing early last week. Her body was found three days later in a property in Lucan.

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of the schoolgirl and is due to appear in court this Friday. Details of Ana's funeral have been released by the family today.

Ana Kriegel

The service "celebrating Ana's life" will take place in Newlands Cross Crematorium on Thursday afternoon at 2.30pm. "Ana loved sparkle and colour," the family said.

"The family wish for the dress code to reflect this. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Russian Irish Adoption Group. A donations box will be available at the Crematorium." Ana lived with her family at Newtown Park in Leixlip, County Kildare.

Gardaí at the derelict farm building in Lucan, Dublin, where her body was found. Picture: Caroline Quinn

A close friend of the Kriegel family, Catherine Murphy TD, said: "Ana's family are very appreciative of the solidarity that has been expressed by people. "They have continued to ask for privacy but they are very aware of the high level of support they have been getting. It really matters to them.

"The feeling of sadness which has covered the whole area has not lifted," Ms Murphy said.

The 13-year-old boy charged with Ana's murder, who cannot be named because of his age, was accompanied to the special sitting of the Children's Court by his parents and his grandfather last week.

It is alleged that he murdered Ana on the day she was reported missing by her parents. Three days later, after an intensive search, her body was discovered at the derelict property where she was allegedly murdered. The door and windows of the abandoned house have since been sealed with cement blocks.

A second juvenile who was arrested last Thursday morning in relation to the investigation, was released without charge last Friday. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. A GoFundMe page has been opened on social media for Ana's family.

Online Editors