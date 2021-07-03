Family of three rescued off coast of Dublin after engine failure

A family of three were rescued off the coast of Dublin yesterday after suffering an engine failure while out at sea.

Howth RNLI rescued the three people on board, two of which were children, stranded near Lambay Island on a 23ft fishing boat.

Howth RNLI received the call at 6.10 pm on Friday, and launched an all-weather lifeboat and volunteer crew 12 minutes later.

Clear weather conditions on Friday evening allowed the rescue crew good visibility. There was a two to three metre swell in the water and the casualty boat was anchored off a lee shore sound of Lambay island.

The two children on board were suffering from sea sickness and were transferred onto the rescue lifeboat.

The fishing boat was then towed to the safety of the nearest port of Malahide marina.

All three people on board were wearing life jackets and no injuries were reported.

Speaking after the rescue operation, Stephen Harris, Howth RNLI Deputy Launch Authority said, “‘We were delighted to help the 3 people this evening, they all had their lifejackets and safety gear."

"They dropped anchor and called for help as soon as they encountered engine difficulties, we were happy to assist.”