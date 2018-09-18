The family of a girl who suffered a broken leg and fractured pelvis in a hit-and-run in Derry have said they are "thankful she is alive".

The family of a girl who suffered a broken leg and fractured pelvis in a hit-and-run in Derry have said they are "thankful she is alive".

Family of teen (16) in hit-and-run 'thankful she is alive'

The 16-year-old was walking in the Racecourse Road area just beyond the Ballyarnett village in the direction of the border at around 4pm on Monday.

Writing on the PSNI Foyle Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: "As you can appreciate the family of this girl are thankful she is alive.

"Please help us locate the vehicle and driver as they must have known they struck a pedestrian and did not stop.

"The suspect vehicle is described as 'dark silver or grey' and it may bear collision damage to the front.

"If you see a vehicle that you suspect may have been involved, please contact police.

"We are very relieved that the injured girl should recover from her injuries, but she could quite easily have been killed.

"Even if you think a family member was involved, we need to hear from you."

Any motorists in the vicinity at the time are asked to contact police on 101, using the reference 887 with the date 17/09/2018.

Alternatively the public can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Belfast Telegraph