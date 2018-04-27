Family of Sean Cox face anxious wait before success of surgery can be assessed by doctors

THE family of Sean Cox – who remains in a critical condition in hospital following a violent attack in Liverpool – face an anxious wait this weekend before medics can begin to asses if surgery was a success.

THE family of Sean Cox – who remains in a critical condition in hospital following a violent attack in Liverpool – face an anxious wait this weekend before medics can begin to asses if surgery was a success.

Father-of-three Sean was attacked outside The Albert pub in Liverpool on Tuesday evening.

Sean and his brother were waiting outside the landmark pub ahead of the Champions League semi-final clash with Roma when the attack occurred. Mr Cox sustained severe injuries and is currently in an induced coma in the Walton Neurological Centre near Anfield stadium.

Sean’s brother remained with him after the attack, and the following morning Sean’s wife Martina flew over to be with him. Their three children remained at home.

Sean’s family released a statement through Merseyside Police yesterday. “We want the world to know that Sean is the most amazing and wonderful husband, dad, friend, son, uncle, and brother and he has brought us all nothing but joy.

“He is a truly decent man who adores Liverpool FC and just came over from his home in Co Meath to watch his beloved team,” it said. “We are completely devastated by what has happened to our lovely, caring Sean and all we want is for him to come home to his loving wife and three children.

“We hope Sean makes a full recovery from the injuries he sustained and that we will all be back together soon as a family in Ireland spending precious time together,” the statement concluded.

Now Sean’s family must wait over the weekend until medics begin the process of trying to wake him. Only then can they begin to assess the degree of injury he has received, how long term it is likely to be, and if surgery was a success.

