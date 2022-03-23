Family of Peadar Doyle accept apology from parade organisers for St Patrick's Day float parodies of Carlow post office case

The family of the late Peadar Doyle (66) who were left angered after parodies relating to his death featured in St Patrick's Day parades around the country have said they have accepted the apologies of organisers.

A display and float parodying the circumstances around Mr Doyle’s passing and how he was brought into a post office formed part of St Patrick’s Day parades in Kilfenora, Co Clare and Belmullet, Co Mayo.

Orla Vaughan, a co-organiser of the Co Clare’s Kilfenora parade, said they acted in a “tone deaf” manner and has since apologised to the Doyle family on Tuesday night.

Peadar Doyle, 66, from Carlow died shortly before he was taken into a post office by his nephew and one other man to collect his pension on January 21.

Peadar's nephew Declan Haughney (40) of Pollerton Road, Carlow, later appeared in court charged with a number of offences.

Haughney is charged with deception, whereby he is alleged to have attempted to withdraw the pension of his deceased uncle on two occasions on January 21.

Orla Vaughan apologised publicly on ClareFM on Tuesday while revealing she had written to the family on Monday through Rory Healy, of R Healy and Son Funeral Directors who managed Mr Doyle’s funeral and was also a good friend of the deceased.

Mr Healy has confirmed that he has received the letter and delivered it to Mr Doyle’s sister Noeleen and her family.

Mr Healy said: “On Clare FM a member of the organising committee was interviewed and made a public apology. In her interview the lady stated that she wrote to the family through myself, Rory Healy, Funeral Director.

“I can confirm that a letter did arrive which I delivered to Peader’s sister Noeleen this evening. The family have accepted the apology and will acknowledge the written apology to the persons concerned.

“Noeleen and family send their thanks to all for the support and kindness throughout this very upsetting and horrible affair.”

Mr Healy added that Mr Doyle should be allowed to rest in peace and “be remembered for the kind, caring and most of all a much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to all. The light of heaven to you Peadar.”

Meanwhile, the organisers of a similar float which formed part of the Belmullet St Patrick’s Day festival have yet to make a statement.

The float entry was also awarded a prize for their depiction of the events around Mr Doyle’s death.

Walter Lacey, a close friend of the Doyle family and former councillor said the entire community were horrified that Mr Doyle’s death was “mocked in such a way. The family are relieved to have received one of two apologies they deserve.

“The organisers of the Belmullet St Patrick’s parade have yet to make contact with the family and they deserve and need an apology or some sort of an acknowledgement from them also.

“Despite our best efforts to make contact with them we have yet to receive any acknowledgement on behalf of the Doyle family”.

The organisers of Belmullet St Patrick’s parade have been contacted for comment.