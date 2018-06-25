THE Treacy family from Co Kildare will be among thousands of people hoping to get their hands on tickets today to see Pope Francis in the Phoenix Park.

Family of nine hope to get enough tickets for 'uplifting' Pope experience

Tickets for the papal Mass will be released on a first come, first served basis, with the earliest bookings getting the places closest to the altar.

Tom and Teresa Treacy, from Newbridge, experienced the excitement of seeing Pope John Paul II when he visited Ireland in 1979. Now they hope their seven children, who range in ages from 22 down to seven, will get to see Pope Francis on his visit, and it will be an “uplifting” experience for the family.

“We have a huge range of ages amongst our children but each one of them is looking forward to the visit of Pope Francis,” said Mr Treacy (49). “This is partly because of who Pope Francis is and how he reaches all ages with what he says and what he does.”

Tom & Teresa Treacy with their kids Patrick (15), Shane (13), Aileen (19), Susie (17) & Annemarie (7). Picture by Fergal Phillips.

He said the children were “excited because they have heard both of us talking about the visit of Pope John Paul II in 1979”. “Teresa and I were really lucky as we both got to see John Paul in Maynooth and in the Phoenix Park. At the time we were both 10. We didn’t know each other as 10-year-olds – we met when we were 18.”

While some have expressed concerns at having a lengthy walk to get to the Mass, due to a 2km traffic exclusion zone, the Treacys will take it all in their stride. “We are lucky all of our kids are fit and able to walk for whatever number of kilometres we will have to walk. We will bring plenty of supplies with us,” said Mr Treacy.

