Family of murdered mother-of-10 Jean McConville call for face-to-face meeting with PSNI chief

The son of Jean McConville, the Belfast mother-of-10 abducted and murdered by the IRA in 1972, has called for a face-to-face meeting with PSNI Chief Constable George Hamilton following a revelation about her killing.

A book to be published on Thursday claims there was a prominent republican who could have been the mystery "third member" of an IRA team who fired the shot that killed Ms McConville, one of the most high-profile victims of the Troubles.

Michael McConville called it "awful and shocking" that police have allegedly known the identify of the shooter since 2013.

Dolours Price - who has since died - admitted being part of the three-person IRA squad involved in Ms McConville's murder.

Ms Price claimed in the documentary film 'I Dolours' that an unnamed person had fired the shot that ended Ms McConville's life. She was abducted from her Divis Flats home by the IRA in 1972. Ms McConville remained "disappeared" until her body was found Co Louth in 2003.

Now the book 'Say Nothing' by Patrick Radden Keefe, a writer at the 'New Yorker' magazine, alleges Ms McConville was murdered by a three-person team, one of whom "had been offered a job as Gerry Adams's personal driver".

Michael McConville said: "Every time there is another story about our mother's murder it twists a knife in a wound that will never heal.

"But to know that the name of the person who may have fired the shot in that depraved murder, that ended her life and orphaned 10 children, has been known to the PSNI for years and yet nothing has been done makes it even worse.

"Gerry Adams dismissed our mother's murder with 'these things happen'. Is that also the view of the PSNI or is there some other reason for turning a blind eye? My brothers and sisters and I want to know why Dolours Price was not interviewed after her admissions that she drove my mother to her death? Who is protecting these people and why are they being protected?

"Will anyone involved in murdering our mother ever be held to account? Our family deserves answers and I want to meet the chief constable."

