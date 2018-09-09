The family of murdered Donegal woman Danielle McLaughlin are set to meet the Taoiseach, after having an earlier request to meet rebuffed on the grounds of her citizenship.

Family of murdered Danielle McLaughlin 'to finally meet Taoiseach' after letter saying she is not an Irish citizen

It comes following backlash over a letter sent to the family in which an official from the Department of the Taoiseach said Danielle McLaughlin was "not an Irish citizen".

In a statement on the Justice for Danielle McLaughlin Facebook page it was confirmed the meeting would take place.

"Family of Danielle McLaughlin is finally meeting the Taoiseach of Ireland, Mr Leo Varadkar," it read.

"We hope that this will help put pressure on the government of India to fast track the case and punish the guilty.

"Our prayers and good wishes are with the family."

Danielle McLaughlin was murdered on March 14, 2017

Danielle McLaughlin was found raped and strangled in the Goa region of India in March 2017.

She had been travelling on a British passport.

Danielle McLaughlin

In a letter to Ms McLaughlin's family sent from the Office of the Taoiseach, a request to meet with Mr Varadkar is declined on the grounds that she was not an Irish citizen.

"I regret to inform you that a meeting with the Taoiseach to discuss the tragic case of your daughter Danielle," the letter reads.

Danielle McLaughlin pictured in Bali

"I regret to inform you that a meeting with the Taoiseach is not possible and indeed probably not worthwhile as I note Danielle was not an Irish citizen."

The letter, signed by Mr Varadkar's assistant private secretary, goes on to recommend Ms McLaughlin's family contact Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Sinn Fein senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn earlier called on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to apologise to the family of Danielle McLaughlin, posting a copy of the letter was posted to the Twitter account of Sinn Fein senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn.

He described the response as "despicable and offensive".

"I have written to him [Leo Varadkar] demanding an immediate public apology and that he meets Danielle's mother, Andrea [Brannigan] while visiting Buncrana next Tuesday to offer the assistance of his Government," Mr Mac Lochlainn wrote.

Danielle grew up in Buncrana, Donegal and attended university in Liverpool.

After her body was repatriated to the Republic of Ireland a second post-mortem examination was carried out in Dublin at the request of her family.

In a statement to the Sunday Independent, a spokesperson for the Department of the Taoiseach said;

"The letter received by the Department of the Taoiseach from Danielle's mother indicated that Danielle was travelling on a British passport, leading officials handling the matter to incorrectly conclude that Danielle was a British citizen.

"This was the basis on which the office advised Danielle's family that the matter would be most appropriately handled by the British authorities.

"Having now clarified the facts surrounding this case, the Department can confirm that Consular services of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade have and will continue to be provided to Danielle's family, as appropriate.

"The Department sincerely regrets the misunderstanding that arose in this case."

